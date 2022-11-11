Uganda Launches Its First Satellite Into Space

Uganda successfully launched its first satellite into orbit on Monday, following its construction by three Ugandan and Japanese engineers as part of a multinational satellite design program. PearlAfricaSat-1, the country’s cube satellite, will then be launched into low earth orbit in December of this year.
The PearlAfricaSat-1, according to the country’s Ministry of Science and Technology, is intended to provide research and observation data that will provide solutions in weather forecasting, land, water bodies, mineral mapping, and agriculture monitoring. Other examples include disaster preparedness, infrastructure planning, and border security.
More Stories
Cop27: Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Pitches $18 Billion Plan for Energy Transition
3 African Central Bank Governors Ranked among the Top 20 Central Bankers Worldwide
Nigerian Techpreneurs Wanting To Build a New Country
Africa to Lose 64% Of GDP to Climate Change By 2100
South Africa’s R1.5-Trillion Plan for Decarbonising
Kenya to spend $37m on sending troops to DR Congo
After Laying Off 30% of its Workforce, Sendy Receives Funding
Rwandan-based Company on Time’s 2022 Best Inventions List
Kenya and South Africa Eliminate Trade Barriers
Chad’s Main Opposition Figures in Hiding
Uganda’s Public Debt Hit 50% GDP
Ethiopia’s two Year Tigray Conflict: Timeline