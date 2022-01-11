iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Uganda has Ended the World’s Longest School Closure

3 mins ago 1 min read

Some 15 million pupils have not attended school in Uganda since March 2020 when classrooms were shuttered as COVID-19 swept the world. Education Minister John Muyingo said all students would automatically resume classes a year above where they left off. Child rights groups had criticised Uganda’s decision to keep schools fully or partially shuttered for 83 weeks, longer than anywhere else in the world. Muyingo said any private schools demanding fees above pre-pandemic rates would be sanctioned. Students who took up manual jobs to support their families through the pandemic and may not return to education. Other students worry they may never catch up on the school work they have missed. According to the National Planning Authority (NPA), up to 30 percent of students are expected to not return to their school desks due to teen pregnancy, early marriage and child labour.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

New Players in Nigeria’s Oil Fields

2 days ago
1 min read

Suez Canal Hits Record Revenue Despite Rocky Start

2 days ago
1 min read

A Guideline Guinea Can Use to Manage its Resources

2 days ago
1 min read

African Women Grab Opportunities Offered by the Gig Economy

2 days ago
1 min read

The Countries that Didn’t Make the AGOA Fold

2 days ago
1 min read

Airtel Africa Set to Revolutionize Mobile Money

2 days ago
1 min read

The Most Powerful Players who Remain at the Helm of the Continent’s Ports

2 days ago
1 min read

A Panacea for Economic Growth in Africa

2 days ago
1 min read

Private Firms Named as Enablers of South Africa’s State Capture

2 days ago
1 min read

Africa has a Long Way to Go if it is to Break Free of the Resource Curse

2 days ago
1 min read

New Players in Nigeria’s Oil Fields

4 days ago
1 min read

Morocco’s Trade Deal with China to Boost Local Investment

4 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Uganda has Ended the World’s Longest School Closure

3 mins ago
1 min read

Teachers Hope To See More Pupils Back In Class

10 hours ago
1 min read

South Africans Shouldn’t Be Too Concerned About New ‘Deltacron’ COVID-19 Variant – Karim

10 hours ago
1 min read

Zandile Mafe Charged With Terrorism

10 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer