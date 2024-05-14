Uganda Exploring Power Export to South Sudan with China’s Sinohydro

Uganda is exploring the possibility of exporting power to South Sudan, which suffers from a chronic lack of power. To this end, the East African country is discussing the development of a power transmission line with the Chinese state-owned engineering and construction company Sinohydro Corporation Limited. Billed at $180 million, the transmission line will span 138km. The project will also see the expansion of two of Uganda’s existing substations as well as the building of a new one. If successful, the project will be the second of such that Sinohydro will execute for Uganda. Right now, the Chinese firm is building a $1.5 billion, 600 megawatt hydropower facility in northern Uganda. Once completed, the facility will generate enough power for the country to meet its electricity obligations to South Sudan.



SOURCE: REUTERS