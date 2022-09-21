Uganda Declares an Outbreak of Ebola

The WHO’s Africa office said in a statement the case was confirmed after testing a sample from a 24-year-old man in the country’s Mubende district. Ugandan health authorities investigated six suspicious deaths in the district this month. The country’s health ministry said the 24-year-old patient died after displaying symptoms. “There are currently eight suspected cases who are receiving care in a health facility,” WHO Africa said, adding that it is helping Uganda’s health authorities with the investigation and deploying staff to the affected area. “This is the first time in more than a decade that Uganda is recording the Ebola Sudan strain,” Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa said. “We are working closely with the national health authorities to investigate the source of this outbreak.” A motorcycle taxi driver gets his hands washed with a chlorine solution at a checkpoint between Beni and Butembo in Eastern DRC. Uganda last reported an outbreak of Ebola Sudan in 2012, the WHO said. At least 17 people were killed from the 24 cases identified in that outbreak, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which contributed to containing the virus in the east African country at the time.
SOURCE: CNN
