Uganda Bill Makes Provisions for the Arrest and Imprisonment of LGBTQ People

Uganda’s parliament has passed a bill that, once signed into law, will severely punish those in same-sex relations. The Anti Homosexuality bill 2023 passed this week seeks to protect traditional family values by prohibiting any form of sexual relations between persons of the same sex, and the promotion of such acts. Starkly, it makes even identifying oneself as LGBTQ harshly punishable. The bill, which now awaits president Yoweri Museveni’s assent, has provisions for the arrest and imprisonment of LGBTQ people for 10 years, and up to 20 years depending on the nature of their offense. NGO Human Rights Watch (HRW) has voiced its concern, noting that the bill violates several human rights and freedoms.
SOURCE: QUARTZ AFRICA
