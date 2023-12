Uganda Bans Sale of Beef Products

Authorities are struggling to contain a severe anthrax outbreak originating in the Kyotera district of the central region. Reports indicate that at least 17 people have died, with over 20 others bedridden in various local villages. The Kyotera district veterinary officer, John Mary Lutaaya, has announced restrictions on the movement of cattle in the Kabira zone until the outbreak is under control, affecting local traders. The outbreak, confirmed by health authorities on November 26, has resulted in the death of more than 40 cows within the past two months. Anthrax, a rare but highly infectious disease caused by the bacteria Bacillus anthracis, naturally occurs in soil and typically affects both wild and domestic animals.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS