UDM Wants Elections Postponed

Under the new regulations, political gatherings are allowed again, but numbers are limited, which could spell disaster for some political parties as local government elections are scheduled for this year.
UDM leader, Bantu Holomisa, is calling for a postponement.
“The politics of the country will be affected if we are still under lockdown,” he says.
“That is why I say let us meet stakeholders under the banner of IEC,” he says.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced South Africa’s move to lockdown Alert Level 1.
Ramaphosa gave an update on the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic on Sunday after consultations with the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC), the President’s Coordinating Council (PCC) and Cabinet.
More Stories
Ramaphosa Moves SA To Lockdown Level 1
SA Reports 1 168 New Cases
President Cyril Ramaphosa To Address The Nation
Two Police Officers Killed In Western Cape
SA Reports 1 447 New COVID-19 Cases
Steep Fuel Hikes Expected In March, April
Man City Make It 20 Straight Wins
Second Batch Of J&J Vaccine Arrives In SA
SA Reports 1 654 New COVID-19 Cases
Nasrec Field Hospital To Close
1.1m People To Be Vaccinated By End Of March – Mkhize
Over 32 000 Healthcare Workers Vaccinated – Mkhize