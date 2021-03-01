iAfrica

UDM Wants Elections Postponed

A Mamelodi resident holds out his thumb outside the Balebogeng Primary School after having cast his vote in the 2016 local government elections. Picture: EWN

Under the new regulations, political gatherings are allowed again, but numbers are limited, which could spell disaster for some political parties as local government elections are scheduled for this year. 

UDM leader, Bantu Holomisa, is calling for a postponement.

“The politics of the country will be affected if we are still under lockdown,” he says.

“That is why I say let us meet stakeholders under the banner of IEC,” he says.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced South Africa’s move to lockdown Alert Level 1.

Ramaphosa gave an update on the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic on Sunday after consultations with the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC), the President’s Coordinating Council (PCC) and Cabinet.

