UDM Joins State Of Disaster Court Action

The United Democratic Movement is joining growing calls to end the National State of Disaster which has been extended to the 15th of April.

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa says that the party will be joining AfriForum’s court bid as a friend of the court.

He says that the executive is blind to science.

“So the president has only spoken about the need to develop regulations as the reasons for the delay. His government has failed dismally to consult or work with Parliament,” Holomisa said on eNCA.

“It means the executive has not been accountable throughout the state of disaster. So let the courts ventilate all this.

“We are sick and tired of knocking at the door of an executive that doesn’t want to listen.”

