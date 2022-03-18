iAfrica

UDM Joins State Of Disaster Court Action

People wearing protective masks sit ahead of a vaccination, as South Africa rolls out the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines to the elderly at the Munsieville Care for the Aged Centre outside Johannesburg, South Africa, May 17, 2021.

The United Democratic Movement is joining growing calls to end the National State of Disaster which has been extended to the 15th of April.

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa says that the party will be joining AfriForum’s court bid as a friend of the court.

He says that the executive is blind to science.

“So the president has only spoken about the need to develop regulations as the reasons for the delay. His government has failed dismally to consult or work with Parliament,” Holomisa said on eNCA.

“It means the executive has not been accountable throughout the state of disaster. So let the courts ventilate all this.

“We are sick and tired of knocking at the door of an executive that doesn’t want to listen.”

