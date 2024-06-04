Uber Backs South African Para-Athlete For International Competition

Uber has announced its support of rising star South African para-athlete Ntando Mahlangu, who will compete on the international stage in France this year. Uber will provide direct financial support and vouchers to be used on the Uber and Uber Eats Apps for the athlete participating in the competition.

This collaboration forms part of a global initiative to support para-athletes from countries spanning across the globe, from the UK, Brazil, Spain, Argentina, and France and underscores Uber’s commitment to driving more inclusive and accessible mobility. On top of this, Uber will be working with organisations on the ground to address the transportation needs of para-athletes and enable their full participation in the much-anticipated summer sporting events.

Speaking about the collaboration with Uber, the 22-year old athlete said: “When we are free to move, anything is possible.”

“We are thrilled to not only support Ntando as he represents South Africa at a global level but also hope to continue our investment in both para-athletes’ immediate needs and future success by removing mobility barriers and developing technologies that facilitate easy movement within communities, for everyone,” says Kagiso Khaole, General Manager, Sub-Saharan Africa, Uber.

Through its technology, Uber is significantly enhancing mobility and independence for those within the disability community by making it easier for riders with disabilities to get from A to B, as well as accessing food on-demand at the touch of a button. Additionally, the company continues to innovate ways to not only simplify mobility but also make it more accessible through features such as the ability to request wheelchair accessible transportation (available in select markets). The app also offers capabilities such as cashless payments, on-demand rides, transparent pricing and product features for deaf or hard-of-hearing drivers and riders that reimagine the way the world moves for the better.