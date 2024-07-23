UAE President Backs Sudan in Phone Call

During a recent phone call with Sudanese army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed expressed his support for Sudan and his commitment to finding a resolution to its ongoing conflict. According to the Emirati news agency WAM, the UAE is committed to supporting all solutions and initiatives aimed at de-escalating and ending the crisis. This call marks the first direct communication between the two leaders since the UAE was accused of providing support to the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which has been in conflict with the Sudanese army for over a year. However, the UAE denies these claims. According to the UN, the conflict has displaced over 10 million people, with nearly 25 million in need of aid.



SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS