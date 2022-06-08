UAE Confirms Gupta Extradition Process Underway

The United Arab Emirates says the extradition request for the Guptas is in process.
The UAE Justice Ministry has confirmed that brothers Rajesh and Atul Gupta were arrested by Dubai police on 2 June.
In a statement, the ministry says it’s in line with the Red Notice issued by Interpol.
Justice Minister Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi says they developed strong evidence before making the arrests.
He said the UAE is committed to preventing financial crime.
