UAE Authorities Will Oppose Bail On South Africa’s Behalf – Lamola

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN

10 mins ago 1 min read

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola says he was not surprised by the arrest of the Gupta brothers in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Lamola says he was waiting for the news of the arrest from any country since Interpol issued the red notice in the brothers.

The news of Rajesh and Atul Gupta being arrested made headlines on Sunday morning last week, sparking the debate on the extradition process that would follow.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa on 702, Lamola says although it was rumoured that the Gupta brothers were in Dubai, there was no certainty on the matter.

There would be processes of bail applications by the parties and the authorities in that country on South Africa’s behalf will then attempt to request or oppose bail.

