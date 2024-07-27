U.S. Urges Quick Renewal Of AGOA Amid Diplomatic Strains

In light of potential tensions, the United States has reiterated its call for an expedited renewal of the Africa Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), as the act nears its expiration in 2025. The call came during the 21st AGOA forum in Washington DC, attended by South Africa’s Minister of Trade and Industry, Parks Tau, and Deputy Minister Andrew Whitfield.

AGOA provides preferential access to the U.S. market for nearly 2,000 products from over 30 African nations, benefiting these countries through lower tariffs on their exports to the U.S. The impending expiration raises concerns about the economic impact on these nations, including South Africa.

The forum has been shadowed by debates in the U.S. Congress over South Africa’s eligibility, fueled by its diplomatic relations with Russia and its stance on Israel. Some U.S. lawmakers advocate for South Africa’s exclusion from the agreement, arguing that it could push the nation closer to adversaries of the U.S.

Amid these discussions, the Biden-Harris administration emphasizes the necessity of a prompt renewal of AGOA. U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai, in her opening remarks, highlighted the need for the act to adapt to current global challenges like fragile supply chains and the escalating climate crisis, ensuring that it remains effective and relevant.