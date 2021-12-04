iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

U.S. supports WTA for call to suspend tournaments in China over Peng concerns

REUTERS/Edgar Su

10 mins ago 2 min read

The United States has said it ‘applauds’ the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) for its decision to suspend tournaments in China over the treatment of former doubles world number one Peng Shuai.

The U.S. is monitoring the situation surrounding Peng and it has not seen or heard anything that allays its concerns for her well-being, a U.S. State Department spokesperson said on Friday.

Peng was not seen in public for nearly three weeks after she posted a message on social media in November accusing China’s former Vice-Premier Zhang Gaoli of forcing her into sex, with her whereabouts becoming a matter of international concern. read more

Neither Zhang, who retired in 2018, nor the government have commented on Peng’s accusation and the topic has been blocked on China’s heavily censored internet.

The WTA’s decision, which could cost the women’s tennis organisation hundreds of millions of dollars in broadcasting and sponsorship, was applauded by the sport’s fraternity.

On Thursday, Beijing took umbrage at the suspension of WTA tournaments in China, with its foreign ministry saying China “opposes the politicization of sports”. read more

Peng, a three-time Olympian, appeared in mid-November at a dinner with friends and a children’s tennis event in Beijing, photographs and videos published by Chinese state media and by the tournament’s organisers showed.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said it had held a second video call with the 35-year-old on Wednesday following one late last month.

Reuters

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Pochettino Backs Messi To Rediscover Form In Front Of Goal

3 mins ago
2 min read

Djokovic Still Coy About Playing In Australian Open

6 mins ago
2 min read

Hamilton Edges Verstappen On Opening Saudi Practice

14 mins ago
2 min read

Spurs’ Conte Backs Kane To Rediscover Goalscoring Touch

17 mins ago
2 min read

Manchester City Brave Snowstorm In Home Win Over West Ham

5 days ago
2 min read

Leicester Fire Four Goals Past Watford In Winter Wonderland

6 days ago
1 min read

Williams F1 Founder Frank Williams Dies Aged 79

6 days ago
1 min read

Klopp Lauds ‘Perfect Signing’ Jota After Southampton Win

6 days ago
2 min read

Man City Will Be His Only Premier League Club – Guardiola

6 days ago
2 min read

Howe Remains Calm, But Newcastle Plight Is Dire

6 days ago
2 min read

Brighton Frustrated In Goalless Home Draw With Leeds

6 days ago
1 min read

Dutch Tour Of South Africa Postponed After COVID-Enforced Travel Curbs

6 days ago

You may have missed

2 min read

Pochettino Backs Messi To Rediscover Form In Front Of Goal

3 mins ago
2 min read

Djokovic Still Coy About Playing In Australian Open

6 mins ago
2 min read

U.S. supports WTA for call to suspend tournaments in China over Peng concerns

10 mins ago
2 min read

Hamilton Edges Verstappen On Opening Saudi Practice

14 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer