U.N. Refugee Agency in DRC is Practically Bankrupt

Share with your network!

Because of underfunding, it warns it will not be able to assist and protect one-half million refugees in the Democratic Republic of Congo and many of the millions of internally displaced from surging violence and COVID-19. Latest reports put the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in DRC at more than 4,000, the second largest number in southern Africa. At the same time, the United Nations reports an upsurge in inter-communal violence and natural disasters has uprooted hundreds of thousands of people in the volatile eastern part of the country in the past few months. The U.N. refugee agency calls the situation alarming, but says it is unable to provide life-saving assistance to many of those in desperate need because it has run out of cash. The agency reports only 20 percent of its 168 million-dollar appeal is funded. UNHCR spokesman, Babar Baloch, tells VOA the UNHCR is being forced to make difficult decisions about what to cut. As a result, he says many people in dire need are not getting the aid they need

SOURCE: VOA

Share with your network!