Tyla Tells Trevor Noah Her Plans for Pop Stardom                     

In conversation with fellow South African superstar, Trevor Noah, music and TikTok sensation, Tyla, shares her plans for pop stardom. In addition to exceptional music talent, she seems to have a mastery of social media that is driving her popularity into the stratosphere. Social media has taken over and I’ve noticed that people’s attention spans aren’t that long anymore. People like watching short videos, so with my music, I love creating small videos that I hope will trend. Because I’ve been on social media throughout my life, I’ve kind of figured out what people like seeing, so I use that to my advantage when promoting a song.

INTERVIEW MAGAZINE