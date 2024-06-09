Tyla is the Amapiano Superstar Confirming Africa as the New Centre of the Pop Universe                                       

Whether it’s dancing bacardi, lifting from her home region’s musical styles or infusing moves from her choreographer, Lee-ché Janecke, Tyla brings South Africa wherever she goes. It’s something she refuses to negotiate on. “I’m so proud we get to do this as a South African team,” she says on set. Amapiano has benefitted from the global reach that social media offers, especially now musicians are able to network and collaborate relatively effortlessly. Just like Tyla, the genre’s major names, from Uncle Waffles to Kabza De Small, have enjoyed successes well outside of the country’s borders.

