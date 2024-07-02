Tyla Bags Best International Act and Best New Artist at BET Awards

South African singer Tyla triumphed at this year’s BET Awards, winning Best New Artist and Best International Act, two of the night’s most coveted prizes. She thanked her fans, her family, and her team for their support before going on to dedicate her awards to Africa and its musical pioneers. Tyla was also one of the night’s performers and would go on to give a thrilling performance of her song “Jump” featuring US rapper Gunna and Jamaican dancehall DJ Skillibeng. Fellow South African artist Makhadzi was also one of the night’s winners as she bagged the Viewer’s Choice award for Best New International Act. South Africa’s newly appointed Minister of Sports, Arts, and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, congratulated both stars on their wins. In a statement posted on X, he vowed that the ministry will, under his watch, support emergence of more South African superstars.



SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS