Tygerberg Hospital Reopens 4 Sections Closed Over Covid-19 Non-compliance

Tygerberg Hospital. Picture: EWN

Tygerberg Hospital confirmed some sections that had been closed because of non-compliance with COVID-19 guidelines had reopened.

The Labour Department had ordered the closure of four sections in the hospital following an inspection on Monday.

This was after unions complained that workers and patients were at risk.

Hospital spokesperson Byron La Hoe said: “The engineering department, kitchen, main office and the two offices in the administration building have been reopened after the Department of Labour agreed with the evidence provided and the steps taken by

EWN

