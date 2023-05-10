Two-thirds of the Egyptian Population are Struggling

Increasing numbers of Egyptians are desperately hunting for second jobs, cutting back on eating meat and scrambling to find new ways to cope with soaring prices, amid a worsening cost-of-living crisis. The Egyptian pound has halved against the dollar over the past year, as the financial authorities in Cairo attempt to negotiate a heavily managed devaluation of the currency. People are also struggling to deal with inflation rates of almost 33% and even higher rates of inflation for basic goods. The cost-of-living crisis in Egypt, which is likely to see an influx of Sudanese refugees in the coming days, has followed years of state-led austerity measures, collapsing a formerly large middle class in the most populous Arab state. Egypt’s poverty rate hovers close to 30%, according to the most recent government statistics, although the true figure is expected to be higher.
SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN
Increasing numbers of Egyptians are desperately hunting for second jobs, cutting back on eating meat and scrambling to find new ways to cope with soaring prices, amid a worsening cost-of-living crisis. The Egyptian pound has halved against the dollar over the past year, as the financial authorities in Cairo attempt to negotiate a heavily managed devaluation of the currency. People are also struggling to deal with inflation rates of almost 33% and even higher rates of inflation for basic goods. The cost-of-living crisis in Egypt, which is likely to see an influx of Sudanese refugees in the coming days, has followed years of state-led austerity measures, collapsing a formerly large middle class in the most populous Arab state. Egypt’s poverty rate hovers close to 30%, according to the most recent government statistics, although the true figure is expected to be higher.
More Stories
Rapid Urbanisation in Africa is Worsening Air Pollution Levels
DRC Crisis Hits Women the Most
Zimbabwe’s Gold-backed Digital Tokens Launched
Nigerian Senator and Co-accused Sentenced by UK Court
Africa’s Biggest Mobile Operator Feels Brunt of Sudan Crisis
Somali Refugee Camp is no Place for Women
Learners Take Gambia to Court
Ivorian App Puts Artisans at your Fingertips
Kenyan Investigators Start a New Round of Exhumations of Victims of a Doomsday Cult
Continued Instability in Sudan could Exacerbate an already Serious Humanitarian Situation
A Victory for Zimbabwean Activist
DRC Observes a Day of National Mourning for Flood Victims