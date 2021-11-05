iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Two Sides of Ethiopia’s Civil War

6 seconds ago 1 min read

A joint investigation into alleged atrocities in Ethiopia found all sides committed grave abuses that may amount to crimes against humanity and war crimes in the yearlong war in the Tigray region. The report, a collaboration by the United Nations human rights office with the government-created Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC), was released on Wednesday as the country enters a new state of emergency with rival Tigrayan forces threatening to advance on the capital, Addis Ababa. Michelle Bachelet, the UN high commissioner for human rights, said the Tigray conflict has been marked by “extreme brutality”. Meanwhile, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said the UN report dispelled false accusations against his government, including the deliberate denial of humanitarian assistance to the civilian population in Tigray. The UN findings “clearly established the claim of genocide as false and utterly lacking of any factual basis,” Abiy said in a statement posted on his Twitter account.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Impact Investing – The African Reality

11 mins ago
1 min read

The Fruits of Ghana’s Year of Return

3 days ago
1 min read

Attempting to Stabilise the Free-falling Zimbabwe Dollar

3 days ago
1 min read

Giving Nigeria’s Startups Regulatory Clarity

3 days ago
1 min read

One Way of Improving Nairobi’s Congestion

3 days ago
1 min read

UN Bemoans Treatment of Peacekeepers in CAR

3 days ago
1 min read

The Climate Change Crisis No One is Speaking About

3 days ago
1 min read

Looking for Survivors after Lagos Building Tragedy

3 days ago
1 min read

The Battle for Addis is About to Begin

3 days ago
1 min read

Voters Deal South Africa’s Ruling Party a Blow

3 days ago
1 min read

Africa’s Green Recovery Plan Outlined at COP26

3 days ago
1 min read

Africa’s Most Powerful Passports

5 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Two Sides of Ethiopia’s Civil War

6 seconds ago
1 min read

Impact Investing – The African Reality

11 mins ago
1 min read

Too Early To Say If Elections Had Impact On COVID-19 Infections – Health Dept

12 hours ago
1 min read

Multi-Party Politics Flourishing – Ramaphosa

12 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer