Two Police Officers Killed In Western Cape

Two police officers were gunned down in Bloekombos outside Cape Town on Sunday morning.
A manhunt for the killers is under way.
The incident happened when the pair were on patrol.
They came under fire in what authorities believe was an apparent ambush.
Both police officers died on the scene and their firearms were stolen.
More Stories
SA Reports 1 447 New COVID-19 Cases
Steep Fuel Hikes Expected In March, April
Man City Make It 20 Straight Wins
Second Batch Of J&J Vaccine Arrives In SA
SA Reports 1 654 New COVID-19 Cases
Nasrec Field Hospital To Close
1.1m People To Be Vaccinated By End Of March – Mkhize
Over 32 000 Healthcare Workers Vaccinated – Mkhize
1 676 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
SAA Flight Departs For Belgium
MPs React To Mboweni’s Budget Speech
Sin Tax Hikes Are In The Interest Of Health – Mboweni