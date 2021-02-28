iAfrica

Two Police Officers Killed In Western Cape

Two police officers were gunned down in Bloekombos outside Cape Town on Sunday morning.

A manhunt for the killers is under way.

The incident happened when the pair were on patrol.

They came under fire in what authorities believe was an apparent ambush.

Both police officers died on the scene and their firearms were stolen.

