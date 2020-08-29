iAfrica

Two Police Officers Arrested After Murder Of Nathaniel Julius

Photo Credit: Facebook

2 hours ago 1 min read

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate has confirmed that two police officers have been arrested concerning the killing of Nathaniel Julius.

In a short statement, Ipid spokesperson Ndileka Cola said the police watchdog had taken the decision on “careful consideration of the evidence at hand”.

The disabled teenager was shot on Wednesday and was allegedly dumped at Chris Hani-Baragwanath Academic Hospital where he died.

The Police had claimed he was caught between shooting with officers and alleged gangsters.

However, his family and the community said the police’s account of what happened to the teenager was not true.

Police officers had allegedly become frustrated with his responses to their questions. According to the family, he had been at a tuck shop buying biscuits at the time.

