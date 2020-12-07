Two Police Officers Arrested After Foiled Diamond Heist

Share with your network!

Two police officers are among 11 people arrested after a foiled diamond heist.

The suspects were taken in after a gun battle in Bryanston, Johannesburg on Saturday.

The task force, including SAPS units, was acting on a tip-off.

The suspects arrived in three vehicles, including a police bakkie.

Police confronted the perpetrators and a gunfight ensued.

Two suspects were injured in the shootout.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

They face a range of charges including conspiracy to commit robbery and attempted murder.

Share with your network!