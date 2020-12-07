Two Police Officers Arrested After Foiled Diamond Heist

Two police officers are among 11 people arrested after a foiled diamond heist.
The suspects were taken in after a gun battle in Bryanston, Johannesburg on Saturday.
The task force, including SAPS units, was acting on a tip-off.
The suspects arrived in three vehicles, including a police bakkie.
Police confronted the perpetrators and a gunfight ensued.
Two suspects were injured in the shootout.
The suspects are expected to appear in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.
They face a range of charges including conspiracy to commit robbery and attempted murder.
More Stories
Van Damme Not Forced Into Sabbatical – Steenhuisen
ANC NEC To Look At Constitutionality Of Members Stepping Aside
4 116 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA
Matric Rage Identified As Super-Spreader Events
Education Department Expecting Resistance
4 645 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed In SA
Eskom CEO Justifies Upcoming Tariff Increases
4 932 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed
Solidarity Fund Commits R327m Toward COVID-19 Vaccine
Black Friday Sales Figures Drop Significantly
Nelson Mandela Bay Declared A COVID-19 Hotspot
SA COVID-19 Cases Breach 800 000 Mark