Two Nigerian States have Reduced the Working Week to Three Days for State Employees

The move is to help them cope with increased petrol costs, following the federal government announcement to scrap fuel subsidies. Nigeria is currently struggling to control the rising cost of transportation, which is affecting many citizens. The Edo and Kwara states governments’ announcement will fuel debate in the public and private sectors about measures to help workers cope with the rising costs. Public service staff across Nigeria work five days a week, but there’s still a lot of confusion about the fate of employees in the private sector where some are required to work for six days a week. There are also indications that other states may adopt the new model. Nigeria’s federal government has said it has set up a team to evaluate agreements reached with organised labour on how to reduce the impact of rising costs. The unions shelved their planned strike action on Wednesday, following a court order.
SOURCE: BBC
