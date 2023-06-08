iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Two Nigerian States have Reduced the Working Week to Three Days for State Employees

5 hours ago 1 min read

The move is to help them cope with increased petrol costs, following the federal government announcement to scrap fuel subsidies. Nigeria is currently struggling to control the rising cost of transportation, which is affecting many citizens. The Edo and Kwara states governments’ announcement will fuel debate in the public and private sectors about measures to help workers cope with the rising costs. Public service staff across Nigeria work five days a week, but there’s still a lot of confusion about the fate of employees in the private sector where some are required to work for six days a week. There are also indications that other states may adopt the new model. Nigeria’s federal government has said it has set up a team to evaluate agreements reached with organised labour on how to reduce the impact of rising costs. The unions shelved their planned strike action on Wednesday, following a court order.

SOURCE: BBC

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Kagame Shakes Up his Cabinet

5 hours ago
1 min read

Trauma Experienced by Staff at Nairobi Facebook Hub recognised in Legal Ruling

5 hours ago
1 min read

Dakar Moves to Quell the Diaspora

5 hours ago
1 min read

Kenya’s Plans to Remember Victims of a Cult

5 hours ago
1 min read

What’s the Background to Tanzania’s Capital City Relocation?

5 hours ago
1 min read

Nigerian Man Becomes Mayor of Colorado

5 hours ago
1 min read

Egypt Faces Mounting Challenges in Generating Funds for International Debt Obligations

5 hours ago
1 min read

Enhanced Protection Strategies Fuel the Resurgence of Carnivores in Zambia

5 hours ago
1 min read

Ugandan Students Explore the Future of Gardening

5 hours ago
1 min read

A Great Recognition for the Work of Female Peace Builders in Cameroon

1 day ago
1 min read

Could An Online Gathering Solve South Africa’s Putin Problem?

1 day ago
1 min read

Calls For African Countries to Create Champions in Key Sectors

1 day ago

You may have missed

3 min read

Africa’s Bright Future: Experts To Discuss Smart City Solutions For The Continent

3 hours ago
4 min read

Demystifying Debt Counselling: Why It Is The Responsible Option To Pay Back Debt

3 hours ago
4 min read

Yes, A Weak Rand Is Making Things More Expensive But Banks Aren’t Helping

3 hours ago
1 min read

Kagame Shakes Up his Cabinet

5 hours ago

Share