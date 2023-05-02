Two More Arrested For Bester Escape

The plot thickens with more arrests made in Mzansi’s ongoing Thabo Bester saga.



Police have apprehended two more suspects connected to the escape of ‘Facebook rapist’ Thabo Bester from the Mangaung Correctional Facility.

The former G4S employees were nabbed in Bloemfontein.

This brings the total number of suspects arrested to 8 thus far.

The 35-year-old female and 51-year-old male are both expected to appear before the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

Share with your network!