Two More Arrested For Bester Escape

The plot thickens with more arrests made in Mzansi’s ongoing Thabo Bester saga.
Police have apprehended two more suspects connected to the escape of ‘Facebook rapist’ Thabo Bester from the Mangaung Correctional Facility.
The former G4S employees were nabbed in Bloemfontein.
This brings the total number of suspects arrested to 8 thus far.
The 35-year-old female and 51-year-old male are both expected to appear before the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.
More Stories
Majola Village Described As A Warzone
Another University Of Fort Hare Security Officer Dies
Winde Can Only Dream About The Arrest Of Putin – Ntshavheni
Revenge May Have Been Motive For Pietermaritzburg Mass Shooting
JSC Recommends Suspension Of Judges
ANC SG Slams Winde Over Putin Arrest Comments
Western Cape Premier Vows To Arrest Putin
South Africans Urged To Get Vaccinated Against Flu Ahead Of Winter Season
Avian Flu Outbreak Hits WC, 120,000 Birds Dead
De Ruyter Mum On Implicated Minister
Theranos Founder Holmes Stays Out Of Prison With Appeal
Scopa To Call Gordhan, Mufamadi To Give Evidence On Alleged Corruption At Eskom