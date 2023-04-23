Two Immersive Slackpacking Tours are Set to Be Launched along the Coastline of Mozambique

A local guide collaborated with DMC Destination Mozambique to launch Just Keep Walking Tours. One of the trails will last three nights and takes hikers from Inhaca to Ponta Membene, ‘traversing between campsites,’ reports TravelNews. The second trail will start in Ponta Mucombo and will take four nights to reach Milibangalala. These trails were developed with the nature lover in mind, and will give guests the opportunity to immerse themselves in both the beautiful coastal surrounds and the bush of the Maputo National Park.’ The walking tours will take place in April, June, August, and September, and will take a maximum of 22 people.

GETAWAY

