iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Two Entrepreneurs Fill Africa’s Enterprise Software Gap

1 hour ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

DusuPay, which provides infrastructure that allows global businesses to make and accept mobile payments across Africa, averages US$150,000 in monthly revenue. The startup, which took part in the first Startupbootcamp AfriTech programme in Cape Town back in 2017, is currently solidifying its presence by sponsoring local sports teams across Africa, but Ntende Kenneth and John Kigony have also started a second project. MonkeyPesa is an enterprise company that intends to provide a range of software to help manage all aspects of business. Its management software is already live, though it is also building solutions for areas such as sales, marketing and HR. Kenneth told Disrupt Africa the model was US company Zoho, in that it provides an integrated solution users can run their whole business on, and that MonkeyPesa. “The same old players including SAP and Microsoft are the ones serving the market, but their pricing isn’t favourable, especially for startups and SMEs,” he said. The bootstrapped MonkeyPesa has already signed up over 1,000 enterprises for its management software, which it sells using a software as a service (SaaS) model.

SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Pandemic Puts Major Deals in Egypt on Hold

1 hour ago
1 min read

The Somali Businesses Financing Terrorism

1 hour ago
1 min read

The Environmental and Social Cost of International Architectural Design Styles in Africa

1 hour ago
1 min read

World Bank Launches Multi-billion Dollar Africa Climate Change Strategy

1 hour ago
1 min read

Mercer’s First Ever Survey into Gender Parity in the Workplace for Africa

2 hours ago
1 min read

An All Female Investors and Entrepreneurs Panel at this Year’s Angel Fair Africa

2 hours ago
1 min read

Creating Africa-centric Biometrics

2 hours ago
1 min read

Two Africans Left in the Race to Become WTO Head

2 hours ago
1 min read

The Potential of Africa’s Property Rights Remains Largely Unrealised

2 hours ago
1 min read

Ivorian City Gets Pop of Art

1 day ago
1 min read

Vote on a New Constitution in Algeria Marks a Turning Point

1 day ago
1 min read

What Airlines Need to Do to Recover

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Pandemic Puts Major Deals in Egypt on Hold

1 hour ago
1 min read

The Somali Businesses Financing Terrorism

1 hour ago
1 min read

The Environmental and Social Cost of International Architectural Design Styles in Africa

1 hour ago
1 min read

World Bank Launches Multi-billion Dollar Africa Climate Change Strategy

1 hour ago