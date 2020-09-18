Two Entrepreneurs Fill Africa’s Enterprise Software Gap

DusuPay, which provides infrastructure that allows global businesses to make and accept mobile payments across Africa, averages US$150,000 in monthly revenue. The startup, which took part in the first Startupbootcamp AfriTech programme in Cape Town back in 2017, is currently solidifying its presence by sponsoring local sports teams across Africa, but Ntende Kenneth and John Kigony have also started a second project. MonkeyPesa is an enterprise company that intends to provide a range of software to help manage all aspects of business. Its management software is already live, though it is also building solutions for areas such as sales, marketing and HR. Kenneth told Disrupt Africa the model was US company Zoho, in that it provides an integrated solution users can run their whole business on, and that MonkeyPesa. “The same old players including SAP and Microsoft are the ones serving the market, but their pricing isn’t favourable, especially for startups and SMEs,” he said. The bootstrapped MonkeyPesa has already signed up over 1,000 enterprises for its management software, which it sells using a software as a service (SaaS) model.
SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA
More Stories
Pandemic Puts Major Deals in Egypt on Hold
The Somali Businesses Financing Terrorism
The Environmental and Social Cost of International Architectural Design Styles in Africa
World Bank Launches Multi-billion Dollar Africa Climate Change Strategy
Mercer’s First Ever Survey into Gender Parity in the Workplace for Africa
An All Female Investors and Entrepreneurs Panel at this Year’s Angel Fair Africa
Creating Africa-centric Biometrics
Two Africans Left in the Race to Become WTO Head
The Potential of Africa’s Property Rights Remains Largely Unrealised
Ivorian City Gets Pop of Art
Vote on a New Constitution in Algeria Marks a Turning Point
What Airlines Need to Do to Recover