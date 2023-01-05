Two Cape Town Beaches Reopened After Sewage Spill

The City of Cape Town has reopened two beaches that had been shut for water quality testing.
Sections of Fishoek, Strand and Small Bay beaches were closed to the public earlier this week due to concerns over sewage spills.
Acting Mayor Eddie Andrews says that Strand and Small Bay have been fully reopened, while they wait for further results.
Andrews says the sewage spills were largely found to be caused by incorrect waste disposal.
“We’ve received the water quality sample testing results back and we’re just outside of those norms and standards,” Andrews said.
