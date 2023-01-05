iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Two Cape Town Beaches Reopened After Sewage Spill

Twitter
16 mins ago 1 min read

The City of Cape Town has reopened two beaches that had been shut for water quality testing.

Sections of Fishoek, Strand and Small Bay beaches were closed to the public earlier this week due to concerns over sewage spills.

Acting Mayor Eddie Andrews says that Strand and Small Bay have been fully reopened, while they wait for further results.

Andrews says the sewage spills were largely found to be caused by incorrect waste disposal.

“We’ve received the water quality sample testing results back and we’re just outside of those norms and standards,” Andrews said.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Britain Says Russia May Have Stored Ammunition At Site Of Barracks Attack

1 min ago
4 min read

Thousands Gather In St. Peter’s Square For The Funeral Of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

4 mins ago
1 min read

Lesufi Calls On Healthcare Workers To Ensure Best Care To Boksburg Blast Victims

12 mins ago
1 min read

Expert Says To Expect More Power Cuts

23 mins ago
1 min read

Severe Weather Warning Issued For KZN

30 mins ago
1 min read

China Rejects COVID Testing Requirements For Chinese Travelers

2 days ago
1 min read

Gauteng Government’s e-Toll Debt Doesn’t Add Up – OUTA

2 days ago
1 min read

Mbalula says all systems go for ANC celebrations

2 days ago
1 min read

Liberation Vets Want Once-Off Payment, Monthly Pension

2 days ago
1 min read

DA Says Alternative Venue A Priority After Parliament Fire

2 days ago
1 min read

No Evidence Of Decuplets – Public Protector

4 days ago
1 min read

Covid-19 No Longer Dictates How We Live Our Lives As South Africans – Ramaphosa

4 days ago

You may have missed

2 min read

Britain Says Russia May Have Stored Ammunition At Site Of Barracks Attack

1 min ago
4 min read

Thousands Gather In St. Peter’s Square For The Funeral Of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

4 mins ago
1 min read

Lesufi Calls On Healthcare Workers To Ensure Best Care To Boksburg Blast Victims

12 mins ago
1 min read

Two Cape Town Beaches Reopened After Sewage Spill

16 mins ago

Share