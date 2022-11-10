iAfrica

Twitter Fires Nearly All Its Staff in Ghana

3 hours ago 1 min read

Twitter has laid off nearly all of its employees in Ghana, where it had its only African office.The company “is re-organizing its operations as a result of a need to reduce costs.” The layoffs were part of a global staff reduction initiated by new CEO Elon Musk.

The Ghana office opened last year to much fanfare, with the company claiming that it wanted to be more “immersed” in African conversations.An anonymous employee told the BBC that, unlike in some other countries, no redundancy was offered, but that their regular salary would be paid until the end of their contract at the beginning of next month.

After news of mass layoffs broke around the world on November 4, Elon Musk tweeted that employees had been “offered 3 months of severance,” but it was unclear which office he was referring to.

BBC

