Twelfth Miner Dies Following Impala Rustenburg Accident

The death toll following an accident at Impala’s Rustenburg mine on Monday has risen to 12.

The miner succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

Of the 86 employees involved in the accident, 74 remain in hospital.

The incident involved a problem with the shaft’s conveyance system, that hoists workers up and down the underground shaft.

Production remains suspended across the entire Impala Rustenburg mining complex for a second day.

Internal investigations and inquiries are currently taking place.

Operations are expected to resume on Thursday.