Tutus Pay Tribute: ‘Zindzi Mandela Was A Child Of The Nation’

Image: whownskenya

National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise and chairperson of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) Amos Masondo said that Zindzi Mandela’s death had robbed the country of a courageous, fearless and brave activist.

The presiding officers said that they were deeply saddened.

Their joint statement said that although she was part of the Mandela family, she was, as an individual, a true and outstanding revolutionary.

Parliament’s presiding officers said that at the height of state-sponsored brutality and massacre of black people, especially young people, Zindzi Mandela became a key voice and face of people’s power.

Modise and Masondo said that her resistance and defiance tested and challenged the oppressive apartheid state and she remained an independent thinker, forthright and never afraid to vigorously speak out, particularly on issues which undermined the freedom of the people.

They hailed her contribution to the freedom of the people of this country and said that her inspiring tenacity and strength would forever be etched in their minds.

EWN

