Turning Tragedy into Triumph

The Single Leg Amputee Sports Association football team was created in 2002, at the end of the war, by Mamoudi Samai, a pastor of a church in the region. There are a total of 70 players registered with the organisation, including 12 women. The National Rehabilitation Centre’s patients are no longer war survivors but polio patients, road accident victims and diabetic amputees. The facility, whose services are low-cost but not free, makes prostheses but they have a weak human resource capacity and lack of working materials at the workshop. For many patients the centre has provided much-needed support and a new lease of life through his team of footballing amputees.
SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN
