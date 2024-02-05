Turning the Spotlight on Africa’s Rich Wildlife Ecosystem

BBC Earth’s highly anticipated “Planet Earth III,” set to premiere on Monday, February 19 at 20:00 on BBC Earth, DStv Channel 184, promises an awe-inspiring exploration into the heart of Africa’s diverse ecosystems and wildlife. Presented by the iconic Sir David Attenborough, the eight-part series brings viewers closer to nature than ever before, showcasing the beauty and struggles of Africa’s breathtaking landscapes, including captivating scenes filmed in South Africa.

