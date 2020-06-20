Turning South Africa’s 4Star Hotels into Quarantine Zones

Share with your network!

When South Africa imposed its travel ban and mothballed its hotels ahead of lockdown – now extended to its eleventh week and widely recognised as one of the strictest in the world – a handful of hotels were transformed into government-funded quarantine units for the 4,000-odd citizens that have so far been repatriated. The four-star Indaba Hotel, Conference Centre and Spa in Fourways, Johannesburg, is now a vastly different scene from what it was a few weeks ago.

SOURCE: THE TELEGRAPH

Share with your network!