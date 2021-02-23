Turning Prasa Around A ‘Mammoth Task’ – Ramatlakane

Share with your network!

Prasa chairperson Leonard Ramatlakane says turning things around at the rail agency is going to be a mammoth task.

He said the organisation is broken and its leadership is unstable.

He was speaking to JJ Tabane on Power To Truth.

Ramatlakane said that you cannot run an organisation if there is not stability at the top.

He said that if you don’t have the appropriate skills, you’re unable to implement the programme of the organisation.

He added that there is an inability to spend the budget, meaning that 17 percent of key performance indicators predetermined were the only things that that could be done as Prasa.

He finished off by saying that all of these factors mean that the organisation is broken, and needs lots of work to rebuild it.

Share with your network!