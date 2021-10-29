Turning Grapes into a Thriving Business

Kyenpiya Deshi had no thought of becoming a grape farmer until local demand for the grapes in her back garden pushed her to go “commercial”. Now this lecturer in plant science is growing all kinds of fruit to satisfy huge local demand. Many people find it hard to believe that grapes grow well in Kyenpiya Deshi’s garden – until they see the picture of her holding the big bunch of big grapes that has gone viral on social media. A pioneer grape grower in her area, Deshi realized the potential in grape farming when people began stopping by to ask if they could buy her fruit. Since then, her hobby has grown as she and her husband source grapes from “outgrowers” they have provided with grape seedlings, to satisfy fast-growing local demand. “We have not been able to meet the market demands.
SOURCE: TRUE AFRICA
More Stories
A Leading Catalyst to Africa’s Emergence as a Key Global Investment Origin and Destination
Landmark Move for Women in Benin
A Plea to Halt Sanctions Against Zimbabwe
Welcoming Back the Benin Bronzes and Statues
Efforts to Speed Up Nigeria’s Judicial Process
Sudan is Descending into Chaos
How Elephants are Evolving to Fight Poaching
UK Soldiers Implicated in the Murder of Kenyan Woman
Africa’s Most Powerful Passports
Pirates Off West Africa Thwarted
Largest Innovation Hub in Africa Expands
Large Energy Projects Look Set to Transform Senegal’s Economy