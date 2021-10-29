Turning Grapes into a Thriving Business

Kyenpiya Deshi had no thought of becoming a grape farmer until local demand for the grapes in her back garden pushed her to go “commercial”. Now this lecturer in plant science is growing all kinds of fruit to satisfy huge local demand. Many people find it hard to believe that grapes grow well in Kyenpiya Deshi’s garden – until they see the picture of her holding the big bunch of big grapes that has gone viral on social media. A pioneer grape grower in her area, Deshi realized the potential in grape farming when people began stopping by to ask if they could buy her fruit. Since then, her hobby has grown as she and her husband source grapes from “outgrowers” they have provided with grape seedlings, to satisfy fast-growing local demand. “We have not been able to meet the market demands.

SOURCE: TRUE AFRICA

