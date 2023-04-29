iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Turner’s Late Goal Earns Man United WSL Win Over Villa

Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
3 hours ago 1 min read

Manchester United substitute Millie Turner scored a stunning stoppage-time winner to secure a 3-2 victory over Aston Villa in a thrilling encounter on Friday that boosted their Women’s Super League title hopes.

United stay top on 47 points after 19 games of the 22-game season, six ahead of second-placed Manchester City and seven ahead of Chelsea, but the Blues have three games in hand over the leaders.

It was a tough defeat for Villa, for whom striker Rachel Daly opened the scoring in the ninth minute with a brilliantly-timed looping header from a corner, but Leah Galton’s first-time finish brought United back level six minutes later.

The 31-year-old Daly put her side in front again eight minutes before the break, netting her 17th goal of the season to draw level with WSL top scorer Khadija Shaw of Manchester City.

She almost completed her hat-trick on the hour mark but her left-foot shot clipped the crossbar, and instead United drew level as Nikita Parris headed home Hannah Blundell’s cross.

With the game heading for a draw, Turner came off the bench in the 87th minute to replace Aoife Mannion, and she headed home a free kick four minutes into stoppage time to snatch what could prove to be a pivotal victory in the title race.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Liverpool Boss Klopp Wary Of Spurs Threat

3 hours ago
2 min read

Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim Submits Final Bid For Manchester United

3 hours ago
1 min read

Durant Signs ‘Lifetime Contract’ With Nike

3 hours ago
3 min read

Leclerc Completes Baku Pole Hat-Trick For Ferrari

3 hours ago
2 min read

Premier League Title Race Not Over – Guardiola

3 hours ago
3 min read

Everton’s 69-Year Top-Flight Run Hanging By A Thread

3 hours ago
2 min read

Alcaraz Beats Tsitsipas To Clinch Back-To-Back Barcelona Titles

6 days ago
3 min read

Rampant Newcastle Hit Tottenham For Six To Go Third

6 days ago
2 min read

Salah Proud To Equal Fowler’s Record In Just Six Years

6 days ago
2 min read

Guardiola Delighted After ‘Perfect’ Man City Clear FA Cup Semi-Final Hurdle

6 days ago
2 min read

Athletics Kenya’s Kiptum Breaks London Marathon Record, Hassan Makes Stunning Debut

6 days ago
2 min read

Gooch Overcomes Mid-Round Slump To Claim Maiden LIV Tour Victory

6 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Winde Can Only Dream About The Arrest Of Putin – Ntshavheni

3 hours ago
2 min read

Liverpool Boss Klopp Wary Of Spurs Threat

3 hours ago
1 min read

Turner’s Late Goal Earns Man United WSL Win Over Villa

3 hours ago
2 min read

Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim Submits Final Bid For Manchester United

3 hours ago

Share