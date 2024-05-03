Turkey To Join South Africa’s Genocide Case against Israel at the International Court of Justice

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in January that Turkey was providing documents for the case at the top United Nations court, also known as the World Court. Turkey will join Colombia in formally requesting to join the case against Israel. Last month, the South American country called on the ICJ to allow it to join the case and to ensure “the safety and, indeed, the very existence of the Palestinian people”. Israel and its Western allies have described South Africa’s allegations as baseless. A final ruling in the case could take years.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA