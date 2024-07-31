Tunisia’s Presidential Candidates Begin Submission of Documents

Tunisia’s election commission has announced the commencement of document submission for candidates looking to contest in the country’s October 6 presidential election. The exercise will continue until August 6. According to the commission, candidates must provide a list of their endorsers in paper and electronic formats as well as comprehensive details of each endorser. For candidates representing political parties, the commission stipulates that the candidacy forms must bear the signature of the party’s legal representative. These strict rules, it stated, are necessary to ensure the transparency and integrity of the election process. Meanwhile, several leading opposition figures have been arrested or withdrawn their candidacies in recent weeks amid speculations that incumbent President Kais Saied will seek reelection. Saied’s administration has been plagued with allegations of abuse of power, including a 2021 dismissal of parliament and the drafting of a new constitution that expands the President’s powers.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS