Tunisia’s Budding Tennis Star

Tunisia’s star tennis player Ons Jabeur has thanked the country’s president and all the people that supported her impressive run to the quarter-finals of the Australia Open. Jabeur, the first Arab woman to reach the last eight of a Grand Slam, went down 6-4, 6-4 to the American Sofia Kenin. Prior to that match, Jabeur, who was also the Tunisian woman to win a main-draw match at the Australian Open received a phone call from the country’s president. The 25-year-old hopes to inspire more players from her region to succeed at the highest level. ‘‘I am trying to inspire many young generation back home either in Tunisia or the Arabic world, especially in Africa, which is amazing,” she said. Jabeur, who turned down opportunities to train abroad, describes herself as a “100% Tunisian product”.

