Tunisians Demand Date for Presidential Elections, End to Repression

Hundreds of civilians gathered on the streets of Tunis, Tunisia’s capital, on Sunday to protest against the unjust imprisonment of people who criticized President Kais Saied’s government, including journalists, activists, lawyers, and opposition members. The protesters spoke against the government’s actions and called for a free and fair presidential election in the North African nation.
SOURCE: REUTERS
