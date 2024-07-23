Tunisian President Kais Saied Declares Second Term Intention

Tunisian President Kais Saied has announced his plans to run for a second term via the presidency’s Facebook page. This announcement comes during a period of heightened political repression, with many of Saied’s potential opponents imprisoned on charges their attorneys claim are politically motivated. Since taking office in 2019, Saied, a former law professor, has faced criticism for his authoritarian measures, including sacking the prime minister, suspending parliament, and rewriting the constitution to consolidate power. These actions have sparked fears of a return to dictatorial practices in Tunisia, the birthplace of the Arab Spring. The arrests and gag orders against critics, including Rached Ghannouchi, leader of the Ennahda party, have raised concerns about the future of democracy in the country.

SOURCE: LE MONDE