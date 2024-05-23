Tunisian Journalists Sentenced Amid Crackdown on Free Speech

A Tunisian court has sentenced journalists Mourad Zghidi and Borhan Bsaiss to one year in prison for publishing false news that allegedly harms public security. Their detention has raised fears of a broader crackdown on dissent in the North African country. Six journalists are currently serving terms behind bars, according to Tunisia’s primary union for journalists, with dozens more awaiting judicial judgment. The journalists, Zghidi and Bsaiss, defended their work, emphasizing their roles in analyzing political and economic issues. Earlier this month, the Tunisian police arrested 10 people, including lawyers, journalists, and civil society group members. Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch condemned these actions and described it as a crackdown on activists and journalists across the country. They urged Tunisians to uphold free speech and clamor for their civil liberties.



SOURCE: REUTERS