Tunisia Revisits the Death Penalty Debate

The brutal killing of a young woman has reignited a debate in Tunisia over capital punishment, with the country’s president suggesting an end to a decades-old moratorium on the death penalty. President Kais Saied told a meeting of the country’s national Security Council on Monday that “murder deserves the death penalty” and urged the security forces to redouble their efforts in countering what he characterised as a nationwide increase in crime. Saied, a political independent, made public his support for lifting the ban on capital punishment during his campaign for office last year, but the rape and killing of 29-year-old Rahma Lahmar, whose badly beaten body was discovered in northern Tunis on Friday, has inflamed public opinion. Tunisian courts still can deliver the death penalty in response to several crimes, including for terror offences, but execution warrants are never enacted without a presidential signature. For human rights campaigners, a change in policy on the death penalty would mark a significant reversal in the patchy progress in civil liberties the country has made since its revolution in 2011.
SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN
More Stories
Egyptian Online Fashion Rental Service Pivots its Strategy to Cope with the COVID-19 Era
MIPAD to Unveil 2020 Global List at Recognition Week
South Africa’s Skies are Officially Opened
Rowing against the Tide of Modernity
Eliud Kipchoge Debuts New Running Shoe for London Marathon
Amnesty International Urges Guinea to End Impunity for its Security Forces
Quantifying the Contribution made by Pastoralists to African Economies, Ecosystems, and Wildlife
Rwanda’s Efforts to Boost its Domestic Garment Industry has been a Lonely Fight
Sixty Years after Independence, Nigeria has yet to Achieve its Potential
Gambian Footballer Ropes in More Women to the Game
Buying Furniture Made in Nigeria Just Got Easier
Community Dump Provides Lifeline for Mozambican Families