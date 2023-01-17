iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

‘Tunisia is Going through the Most Dangerous Time in its History’

11 hours ago 1 min read

Thousands of protesters in central Tunis have marched against the seizure of near total power by the Tunisian president, Kais Saied, demanding he step down as they marked the anniversary of a key date in the 2011 revolution that brought democracy. The central Habib Bourguiba avenue, the traditional site for major demonstrations, was crowded with thousands of protesters waving Tunisian flags, amid chants of “the people demand the fall of the regime”. A heavy police presence remained outside the interior ministry building on the street, along with water cannon. Protesters had pushed past police and metal barricades to reach the avenue, defying initial efforts by the authorities to keep separate several parallel protests that had been called by different political parties and civil society organisations.

SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

South African President Ditches Travel to Davos

11 hours ago
1 min read

Counting the Cost of Ethiopia’s War

11 hours ago
1 min read

Ghana Becomes the Fourth Country to Apply to the G20 Initiative

11 hours ago
1 min read

Frantic Search for Missing Burkinabe Women

11 hours ago
1 min read

Support for Popular Nigerian Medic after Health Scare

11 hours ago
1 min read

The Influence of African Catholicism

11 hours ago
1 min read

After Eight Years of Waiting, Uganda Finally Terminated its Contract with China

11 hours ago
1 min read

A Game Changer in the Management of Kenya’s SACCOs Going Forward

11 hours ago
1 min read

Africa’s Star Musicians Hit the Red Carpet at the Annual All Africa Music Awards

11 hours ago
1 min read

New Report Summarizes Human Rights Trends in 23 African Countries

23 hours ago
1 min read

A Flood of Cheaper Chinese Products could Set Back Africa’s Infant or Domestic Industries

23 hours ago
1 min read

Reversing the Tide in Rwanda’s Fishing Practices

23 hours ago

You may have missed

3 min read

SEIFSA Disappointed With NERSA’s Tariff Decision And Calls For Urgent Reform

15 mins ago
1 min read

South African President Ditches Travel to Davos

11 hours ago
1 min read

‘Tunisia is Going through the Most Dangerous Time in its History’

11 hours ago
1 min read

Counting the Cost of Ethiopia’s War

11 hours ago

Share