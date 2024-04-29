Tunde Onakoya: Nigerian Chess Champion Breaks World Record for Longest Chess Marathon            

Under the bright lights of New York City’s Times Square, Nigerian chess champion and education advocate, Tunde Onakoya, set a new world record for the longest chess marathon. Clocking in at 60 hours, he beat the former record of 56 hours 9 minutes and 37 seconds held by Norwegians, Hallvard Haug Flatebø and Sjur Ferkingstad, and he undertook the effort to raise a million dollars for childhood education in Africa.

