Thu. Mar 5th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Tswane Council Placed Under Administration

4 hours ago 1 min read

The Tshwane council has been placed under administration.

Gauteng premier David Makhura made the announcement a short while ago while providing an update on Thursday morning on governance and leadership issues in Tshwane.

EWN

