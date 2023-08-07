Tsitsikamma is One of South Africa’s Gems

The Bloukrans Bungee Jump is a thrill-seeker’s dream activity. Hop off Africa’s biggest bridge and experience a feeling like no other, while securely strapped into a full-body harness and ankle connection to the bungee cord. The beautiful Bloukrans River Valley lies beneath you as you enjoy this jump of a lifetime. If a multi-day adventure appeals to you, the famous Otter Trail will be right up your alley. Walk through dense, green forests, across rivers, and along the coastline with this five-day trail. Booking is essential and needs to be made well in advance, and you will need to meet the fitness requirements as this hike is challenging.

