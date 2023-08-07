The Bloukrans Bungee Jump is a thrill-seeker’s dream activity. Hop off Africa’s biggest bridge and experience a feeling like no other, while securely strapped into a full-body harness and ankle connection to the bungee cord. The beautiful Bloukrans River Valley lies beneath you as you enjoy this jump of a lifetime. If a multi-day adventure appeals to you, the famous Otter Trail will be right up your alley. Walk through dense, green forests, across rivers, and along the coastline with this five-day trail. Booking is essential and needs to be made well in advance, and you will need to meet the fitness requirements as this hike is challenging.
Tsitsikamma is One of South Africa’s Gems
- AFRICA TOP 10
