Tshwane Taxi Drivers Block Roads Amid Santaco Shutdown Of Gauteng

Tshwane taxi drivers on Monday morning barricaded the R80 Mabopane Highway near Soshanguve.

Traffic officials, police, and soldiers were on the scene.

Tshwane Metro Police Department spokesperson senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba saidn that several streets were being cordoned off.

“The R65 and N14 in Olievenhoutbosch. In Pretoria west, we have streets like WF Nkomo St and Kalafong Road… and in Soshanguve,” he said.

The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) said that it regretted leaving commuters stranded.

Spokesperson Thabiso Molelekwa said they wanted about R5 billion from government, which was far from what was being offered currently.

“Initially, operators had mandated us to negotiate for about R20,000 per taxi. We are also alive to the fact that that could possibly be too much. We are willing to negotiate that,” he said.

Santaco was expected to meet again with the Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula later this week.

